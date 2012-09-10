FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Sparebank adds 300 mln NOK to 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Sparebank adds 300 mln NOK to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt As

Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 07, 2019

Coupon 3.4 pct

Payment Date September 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DnB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 800 million Norwegian crown

When fungible

ISIN NO0010655368

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.