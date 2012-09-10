New Issue- Intesa prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 bond

September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date Septeber 19, 2016
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.592
Spread 345 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 390.9bp
over the OBL
Payment Date September 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,
JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
