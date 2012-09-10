New Issue-ICO prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond

September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2016

Coupon 4.50 pct

Issue price 99.727

Reoffer price 99.727

Yield 4.594 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SPGB

Payment Date September 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs &

Santander GBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Spanish

