New Issue-Renault prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Renault SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.891
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, MUSI, Natixis &SGCIB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.