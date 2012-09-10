New Issue-SPAR prices 200 mln euro 2017 bond

September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SPAR Oesterreichische Warenhandels

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.9

Reoffer price 99.9

Yield 3.522 pct

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBI & Unicredit

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A0W6B3

