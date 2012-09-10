New Issue-SNAM prices dual tranche deal

September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower SNAM S.P.A
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2022
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.444
Yield 5.323 pct
Spread 350 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 377.3bp
over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2018
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.62
Yield 3.957 pct
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 332bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date September 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi, HSBC, Mediobanca, Societe Generale CIB,
UBS, Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley &
Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
