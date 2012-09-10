FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- SSE PLC prices 750 mln euro perp bond
September 10, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- SSE PLC prices 750 mln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SSE PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.995

Spread 462 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over MId-swaps

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, BNP Paribas,

Credit Suisse & Morgan Stanley

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0829343598

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

