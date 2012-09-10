New Issue- SSE PLC prices 750 mln euro perp bond

September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower SSE PLC
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Coupon 5.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.995
Spread 462 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over MId-swaps
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, BNP Paribas,
Credit Suisse & Morgan Stanley
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue