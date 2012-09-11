New Issue-Scor prices 250 mln SFR PRP bond

September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Scor SE
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date October 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings A+ (Moody‘s)
Listing Six
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
