New Issue- Kraftwerke prices 200 mln SFR 2052 bond

September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kraftwerke Linth-Limmern AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 27, 2052

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.162

Reoffer yield 2.993 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0194958960

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.