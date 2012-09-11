New Issue-Sabadell prices 500 mln euro 2014 bond

September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sabadell International Finance BV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2014
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.994
Reoffer price 99.994
Spread 375 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, commerzbank,Credit Suisse & Sabadell
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Spanish
Data supplied by International Insider.