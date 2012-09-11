New Issue-AXA Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AXA Bank of Europe SCF

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 20, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.805

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date September 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Commerzbank, ING, Natixis & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Obligations

Foncieres Programme.

ISIN FR0011322668

