New Issue-Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

September 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc
Guarantor Anglo American Plc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.862
Reoffer yield 2.525 pct
Spread 133 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 179.7bp
Over the 4.25 pct Due 2018 DBR
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 -1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.