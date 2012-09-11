New Issue-SSE prices $700 mln PERP bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SSE Plc

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.997

Spread 481.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & Morgan Stanley

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0829351690

