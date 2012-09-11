New Issue-SSE prices $700 mln PERP bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SSE Plc
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.997
Spread 481.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & Morgan Stanley
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
