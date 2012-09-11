New Issue-Julius Baer prices 250 mln euro perp bond

September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Perpeptual bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Julius Baer Group Ltd

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpeptual

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 101

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB & JB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0194337668

