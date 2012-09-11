New Issue-Julius Baer prices 250 mln euro perp bond

September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Perpeptual bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Julius Baer Group Ltd
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpeptual
Coupon 5.375 pct
Issue price 101
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB & JB
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.