New Issue-ANZ National prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ANZ National (Int‘l) Ltd
Guarantor ANZ National Bank Ltd &
ANZ NZ Covered Bond Trust Ltd
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 05, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.724
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.32bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, Barclays, JP Morgan & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Data supplied by International Insider.