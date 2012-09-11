New Issue-Stora prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

September 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Stora Enso Oyj

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.58

Spread 400 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 447.9bp

Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 DBR

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan & Nordea Markets

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.