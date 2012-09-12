New Issue-IADB adds A$100 mln to 2022 bond

September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date July 25, 2022

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 97.661

Reoffer price 97.661

Yield 4.04 pct

Spread 95.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date September 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500 - 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$500

million when fungible