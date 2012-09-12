FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2020 FRN
September 12, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2020

Coupon 12-month Euribor + 72bp

Reoffer price 99.78

Discount Margin 12-month Euribor + 72bp

Payment Date September 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL8925

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

