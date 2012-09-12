FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lonza Swiss prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Lonza Swiss prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lonza Swiss Finanz AG

Guarantor New Lonza Group Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 11, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.209

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0195062028

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 105 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 11, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.735

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0195062036

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
