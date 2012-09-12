New Issue-Lonza Swiss prices dual tranche deal

September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lonza Swiss Finanz AG

Guarantor New Lonza Group Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 11, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.209

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0195062028

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 105 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 11, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.735

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0195062036

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

