New Issue-Lonza Swiss prices dual tranche deal

September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lonza Swiss Finanz AG
Guarantor New Lonza Group Ltd
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 11, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.209
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 105 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 11, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.735
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date October 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
