New Issue-EBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date October 16, 2015

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 100.84

Reoffer price 100.84

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 100 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0824386378

