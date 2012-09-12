New Issue-EBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date October 16, 2015
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 100.84
Reoffer price 100.84
Payment Date September 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 100 million
Brazilian real when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue