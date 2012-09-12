New Issue-GKN Holdings prices 450 mln stg 2022 bond

September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower GKN Holdings Plc

Issue Amount 450 million sterling

Maturity Date September 19, 2022

Coupon 5.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.847

Spread 375 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2022 UKT

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0830978259

