New Issue-TCS Finance Limited prices $250 mln 2015 bond
September 13, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-TCS Finance Limited prices $250 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Issuer TCS Finance Limited

Borrower TCS Bank

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date September 18, 2015

Coupon 10.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 10.75 pct

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Alfa Capital Markets, Citigroup (B&D) &

JPMorgan

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0830191234

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

