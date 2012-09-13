New Issue-TCS Finance Limited prices $250 mln 2015 bond

September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Issuer TCS Finance Limited
Borrower TCS Bank
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date September 18, 2015
Coupon 10.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 10.75 pct
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Alfa Capital Markets, Citigroup (B&D) &
JPMorgan
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
