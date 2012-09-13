New Issue-TCS Finance Limited prices $250 mln 2015 bond

September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Issuer TCS Finance Limited

Borrower TCS Bank

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date September 18, 2015

Coupon 10.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 10.75 pct

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Alfa Capital Markets, Citigroup (B&D) &

JPMorgan

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0830191234

