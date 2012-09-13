CORRECTED-New Issue- TDB prices $300 mln 2015 bond

(Issue amount corrected to $300 million & not $700 million)
September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 20, 2015
Coupon 8.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.676
Yield 8.625 pct
Payment Date September 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & ING
Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.