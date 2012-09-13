New Issue-Man prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Man SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.75

Reoffer yield 1.085 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.6bp

Over the OBL 158

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale CIB &

Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS0831383194

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.