New Issue-Man prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Man SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.75
Reoffer yield 1.085 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.6bp
Over the OBL 158
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale CIB &
Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
Data supplied by International Insider.