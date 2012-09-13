New Issue- ELM BV prices 550 mln euro 2020 bond

September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ELM BV

Guarantor Reed Elsevier PLC &

Reed Elsevier NV

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.864

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.8bp

Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, ING, Societe Generale & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

