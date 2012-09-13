FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ELM BV prices 550 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
September 13, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- ELM BV prices 550 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ELM BV

Guarantor Reed Elsevier PLC &

Reed Elsevier NV

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.864

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.8bp

Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, ING, Societe Generale & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
