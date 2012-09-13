New Issue- ELM BV prices 550 mln euro 2020 bond

September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ELM BV
Guarantor Reed Elsevier PLC &
Reed Elsevier NV
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2020
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.864
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.8bp
Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, ING, Societe Generale & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
