New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Guarantor ISP CB Ipotecar S.r.l

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2019

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.372

Reoffer yiled 3.854 pct

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 290.5bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,

Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.