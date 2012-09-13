New Issue-GDF Suez prices dual tranche deal

September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower GDF Suez SA
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 09, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.345
Reoffer price 99.62
Yield 1.175 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 09, 2024
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.484
Reoffer price 99.784
Yield 1.645 pct
Spread 54 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date October 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
