New Issue-IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.9375

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling, 0.1875 M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 200 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

