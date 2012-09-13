New Issue- Repsol International Finance BV prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Repsol International Finance BV
Guarantor Repsol SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2018
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.654
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 380.3bp
Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date September 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.