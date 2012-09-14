FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BFCM prices 125 mln SFR 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 14, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BFCM prices 125 mln SFR 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel

(BFCM)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp

Payment Date October 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0190125077

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
