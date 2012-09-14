New Issue-BFCM prices 125 mln SFR 2015 FRN

September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel

(BFCM)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp

Payment Date October 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0190125077

