New Issue-Vasakronan AB adds 50 mln SEK to 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 14, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan AB adds 50 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 0.016

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank AB

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Sweden

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0004544997

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
