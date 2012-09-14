New Issue-Vasakronan AB adds 50 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 20, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 0.016
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank AB
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Sweden
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swedish crown
when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.