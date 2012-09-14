New Issue- GECC prices A$200 mln 2016 bond

September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation

(GECC)

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date September 21, 2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.05

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0831773063

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue