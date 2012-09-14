New Issue- GECC prices A$200 mln 2016 bond

September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date September 21, 2016
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.05
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
