New Issue- GECC prices A$200 mln 2016 bond
September 14, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- GECC prices A$200 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation

(GECC)

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date September 21, 2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.05

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0831773063

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

