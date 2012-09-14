New Issue- ICICI Bank prices 500 mln Renminbi 2015 bond

September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Limited
(Singapore Branch)
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date September 21, 2015
Coupon 4.90 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer Yield 4.90 pct
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 1000000-10000
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.