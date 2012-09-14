New Issue- EDP Finance BV prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower EDP Finance BV
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.472
Reoffer price 99.472
Spread 478.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 528.8bp
Over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL 163
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BESI, BNP paribas, Credit Suisse, ING
MBCP, Mizuho & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
