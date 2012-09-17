New Issue-Adecco adds 100 mln SFR to 2017 bond

September 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Adecco SA
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 18, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 101.382
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Royal Bank
Of Scotland & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss
francs when fungible
Temp ISIN CH0195507709
