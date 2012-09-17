FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Adecco adds 100 mln SFR to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Adecco SA

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 101.382

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Royal Bank

Of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss

francs when fungible

ISIN CH0189276030

Temp ISIN CH0195507709

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

