New Issue-Region Nord Pas De Calais prices 80 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Region Nord Pas De Calais prices 80 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Region Nord Pas De Calais

Issue Amount 80 million euro

Maturity Date October 1, 2024

Coupon 3.42 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB

Ratings AA- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
