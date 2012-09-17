New Issue- Iberdrola adds 250 mln euros to 2017 bond

September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Iberdrola International BV
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2017
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 102.1
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swap
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank
JPMorgan & Mitsubishi
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing XXX
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
