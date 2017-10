September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Unicredit Ireland Plc

Guarantor Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 19, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 100.73

Reoffer price 99.98

Spread 330 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank AG, Bank Sarasin

& Basler Kantonalbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

ISIN CH0195512519