New Issue- Rentokil Initial Plc prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
September 17, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Rentokil Initial Plc prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rentokil Initial Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2019

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.651

Yield 3.432 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.3bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Barclays & Mizuho

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0832466931

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

