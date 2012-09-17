CVC, RBS sell $286 mln Samsonite shares-IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital and Royal Bank of Scotland sold a combined 153.6 million shares in luggage maker Samsonite International, raising HK$2.22 billion ($286 million), IFR reported on Monday.

The deal originated from a reverse enquiry and was sold to a small number of global investors, the report said.

The vendors sold at HK$14.50 per share, a 3.3 percent discount to the Sept. 14 close. The share price closed down 0.5 percent at HK$14.92. Goldman Sachs was sole bookrunner.