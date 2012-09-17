FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC, RBS sell $286 mln Samsonite shares-IFR
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 17, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

CVC, RBS sell $286 mln Samsonite shares-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital and Royal Bank of Scotland sold a combined 153.6 million shares in luggage maker Samsonite International, raising HK$2.22 billion ($286 million), IFR reported on Monday.

The deal originated from a reverse enquiry and was sold to a small number of global investors, the report said.

The vendors sold at HK$14.50 per share, a 3.3 percent discount to the Sept. 14 close. The share price closed down 0.5 percent at HK$14.92. Goldman Sachs was sole bookrunner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.