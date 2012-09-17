New Issue-Helaba prices 200 mln euro 2016 bond

September 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.865

Yield 1.16 pct

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0S53

