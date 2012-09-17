New Issue- Rabobank Nederland NV prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 15, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.205
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Raifk, RBS & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
