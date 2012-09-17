FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rabobank Nederland NV prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Rabobank Nederland NV prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 15, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.205

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Raifk, RBS & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN CH0194405335

