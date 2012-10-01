FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA adds 500 mln euros to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EAA adds 500 mln euros to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 100.178

Reoffer price 100.178

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 26bp

Payment Date October 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, LBBW, UBS & WGZ

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion

euro when fungible

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
