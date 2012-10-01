CORRECTED-New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln stg to 2037 bond

(Corrected currency from Euro to GBP)

October 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date June 8, 2037

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 103.977

Reoffer price 103.977

Yield 3.595 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Guilt

Payment Date October 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 750 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0740808802

Data supplied by International Insider.