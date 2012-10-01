FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Swiss Life prices 300 mln SFR PRP bond
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Swiss Life prices 300 mln SFR PRP bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swiss Life Holding AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Spread 509.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0194695190

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
