New Issue- First Gulf Bank PJSC prices $650 mln 2017 bond

October 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date October 9, 2017
Coupon 2.862 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.862 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, NBAD &
Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.