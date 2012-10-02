New Issue- EIB adds 25 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 25 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 5, 2016
Coupon 14.0 pct
Issue price 126.95
Payment Date October 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 695 million
Turkish lira when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.