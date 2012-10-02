New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

October 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2022

Coupon 2.425 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0U00

