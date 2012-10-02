New Issue-ADB adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

October 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date September 25, 2015
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 101.45
Payment Date October 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 150 million
Brazilian real when fungible
