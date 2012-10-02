FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ADB adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-ADB adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 101.45

Payment Date October 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 150 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0830749494

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
