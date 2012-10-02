New Issue- Kommuninvest adds 200 mln SEK to 2017 bond

October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 25, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35.4bp
Issue price 100.051
Payment Date October 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 950 million
Swedish crown when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0840942345
Data supplied by International Insider.